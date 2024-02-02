Uniform Civil Code panel report received, further discussions on: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand has received Uniform Civil Code (UCC) committee's report, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday, adding further discussions were being held.

"We all were waiting for the draft for a very long time and today we have received it. The UCC committee has submitted its report to us. We will move forward. We will examine this draft, and after completing all the formalities we will put this forward during the State Assembly, and this will be discussed further," he said.