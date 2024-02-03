Uttarakhand to introduce UCC Bill in Assembly next week

New Delhi: Based on the recommendations made by a high-powered committee on UCC submitted to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Friday, the state government is gearing up to introduce a Bill in the Assembly next week to implement a common civil code in the state.

“There has been a long-standing demand in the country for UCC. According to Article 44 of the Constitution, states can bring UCC. We will discuss the matter in the form of the Bill accordingly in the House,” Dhami told reporters in Delhi after having received the report earlier on Friday morning.

Dhami also expressed hope that the Uttarakhand UCC would act as a template for other state governments to follow suit.