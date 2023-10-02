Uttarakhand town sees tension between communities after man held for raping, impregnating minor

A video purportedly showing a mob shaving the head of a youth belonging to the minority community and blackening his face after he allegedly raped and impregnanted a minor girl in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district has caused quite a few families from the community to leave the area, per a report in The Indian Express on Monday.
The youth, identified as one Dil Zafar Alam(23) was seen in the video sitting with his face blackened and his head half shaved and surrounded by locals and a few police personnel. He was later handed over to the Revenue Police who arrested him on charges of rape and booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The video was shared by the X handle 'Hindutva Watch' and went viral on social media, with some several making unverified claims that the duo were in a relationship.
A barber, identified as Nasiruddin Alvi, told the publication that some members of his community were beaten up by members of a right wing group. But Alvi's claims were refuted by the Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh, the report said.
"Dil Zafar has been working in the area as a labourer for some years. Recently, when the girl was found pregnant, her family members came and assaulted Zafar. They called me to shave his head, and also blackened his face before handing him over to the Revenue Police,” Nasiruddin told IE.
Nasiruddin said some right-wing members came to their locality and there was some violence in the area, upon which he and his family left for his hometown in Bijnor. He also said that around 40 others, originally from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, also went back to their hometowns. They were helped by some Hindus to leave safely, Alvi said.
BJP Yuva Morcha district general secretary Amit Mewar told the paper that even though he did help Muslim families leave, the reports of Muslim families being beaten up was untrue.
Tehri SSP Navneet Singh, who also refuted the reports of Muslim families being beaten up, said anticipating tension due to the incident, police forces were deployed in the area.