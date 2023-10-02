Uttarakhand town sees tension between communities after man held for raping, impregnating minor

A video purportedly showing a mob shaving the head of a youth belonging to the minority community and blackening his face after he allegedly raped and impregnanted a minor girl in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district has caused quite a few families from the community to leave the area, per a report in The Indian Express on Monday.

The youth, identified as one Dil Zafar Alam(23) was seen in the video sitting with his face blackened and his head half shaved and surrounded by locals and a few police personnel. He was later handed over to the Revenue Police who arrested him on charges of rape and booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.