Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: High-level meet explores options to rescue workers, assigns different agencies specific options

After the incident on November 12, the Centre and the state mobilised resources immediately, they said, adding that senior officials from different agencies, including NDRF, SDRF, NHIDCL, RVNL, SJVNL and state government, reached the spot immediately. It was decided to lay a pipe through the debris as it was the best and fastest possible solution according to experts' advice. However, after an initial attempt to lay a pipe with an auger (drilling) machine available with the UK Jal Nigam, it was decided to get a bigger American-made auger machine, which was airlifted from Delhi by the Indian Air Force, they said. Another auger Machine was airlifted from Indore. However, on November 17, there was a sound of earth movement and the sensors corroborated it. It became unsafe to continue with this option without securing the structure, according to the sources.