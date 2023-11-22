Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Stalled operation resumes

Rescuers also set off two blasts at the Balkot-end of the under-construction tunnel on the Char Dham route, beginning the process of drilling another tunnel – an alternative to the Silkyara-end option – to evacuate workers trapped inside for nine days. But this approach could take up to 40 days.

Forty-one labourers were trapped nine days back in the under-construction tunnel when a stretch collapsed on November 12, cutting off the workers beyond it.

The huge America-made auger machine boring through the debris had come across a hard boulder on Friday afternoon, triggering vibrations that forced rescuers to put the operation on hold due to safety concerns.