Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Bill tabled; sets rules on marriage, inheritance, alimony, live-in relationships

In the case of divorce, both men and women are entitled to alimony and maintenance. A woman can also seek divorce if the man already has a spouse, or if the woman is pregnant with another man’s child.

The introduction of the Bill is a first such move in any state that could be followed by similar legislation in other BJP-run states. The state’s tribal community is exempted from the purview of the proposed law, which also mandates registration of live-in relationships.

In inheritance laws, the Bill says that there is no difference in the rights of an unborn child and a child who is alive. The Bill also states that if a widow or widower remarries, then they lose the right of inheritance of the assets of their former spouse.

Coming just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Uttarakhand bill ticks off an important item on the BJP agenda — a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion. It is likely to be studied and implemented by BJP governments in states like Gujarat and Assam. Only Goa has a common civil law, in operation since the Portuguese rule.

Yashpal Arya, Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly, said that members should be given enough time to study the Bill and asked for it to be referred to a select committee of the House. “We are not against the Bill. The House is governed by the rules of conduct of business but BJP is continuously ignoring it and wants to suppress the voice of the MLAs based on the strength of numbers,” Arya said.