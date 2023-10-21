Uttarakhand's BJP govt got PM to inaugurate half-complete power project, alleges opposition parties

He claimed the construction of the said sub-station is in the stage of the tendering process. "We have to understand that until this sub-station is built, the huge 132 KV power cannot be transmitted through this line.' Aam Aadmi Party state coordinator Jot Singh Bisht said this incident has tarnished the image of Uttarakhand.

"A project kept incomplete for a long time leads to cost escalation and increases the possibility of corruption."

When contacted, officials of the Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (PTCUL) said the prime minister inaugurated only the transmission line, the work of which has been completed.