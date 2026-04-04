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Uttarakhand's commercial LPG cylinders quota increased to 66%; over 6,000 units to be distributed daily

The State Secretary for Food and Civil Supplies, Anand Swarup, stated that a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued in this regard.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 19:42 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 19:42 IST
India NewsLPG cylinderLPGUttarakahandGas supply

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