<p>Dehradun: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttarakhand">Uttarakhand's</a> quota for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/commercial-lpg">commercial LPG</a> cylinders has been increased by 26 per cent to 66 per cent and based on that, 6,310 units will now be distributed daily, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The State Secretary for Food and Civil Supplies, Anand Swarup, stated that a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued in this regard.</p>.<p>He noted that the objective of the new SOP is to ensure a balanced, priority-based, and transparent distribution among various consumer categories, thereby preventing any adverse impact on the Chardham Yatra, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tourism">tourism</a>, industrial activities, and essential services.</p>.<p>Swarup explained that the oil and gas marketing companies operating within the state will ensure the supply of LPG in accordance with their respective market shares.</p>.<p>He further detailed that the new SOP outlines the daily requirements for various consumer categories: 1,500 cylinders (24 per cent) have been allocated for tourism-based establishments such as hotels and resorts, and 2,000 cylinders (32 per cent) for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/restaurants">restaurants</a> and 'dhabas' (roadside eateries), to ensure uninterrupted services during the tourism season.</p>.<p>According to Swarup, 300 cylinders (5 per cent) have been earmarked for government and government-controlled guest houses, while 200 cylinders each (3 per cent each) have been allocated for dairy and food processing units, hostels offering paying guest facilities, home-stays, and establishments run by self-help groups.</p>.Delhi govt caps commercial LPG supply at 20% of average consumption, announces priority allocation.<p>He added that a provision has been made for 660 cylinders (10 per cent) for wedding ceremonies, and 1,250 cylinders (20 per cent) for priority industrial sectors such as pharmaceuticals, hospitals, automobiles, textiles, and chemicals.</p>.<p>According to Swarup, this framework ensures the daily distribution of a total of 6,310 commercial cylinders.</p>.<p>He also mentioned that a special provision has been made allowing for a maximum of two commercial LPG cylinders for wedding ceremonies.</p>.<p>Swaroop stated that, for this purpose, the applicant must submit an application to the concerned district magistrate or a designated officer; subsequently, the documents will be verified, and approval will be granted.</p>.<p>He further explained that, following the approval, a temporary connection will be issued by the concerned gas distributor to ensure the supply to the applicant.</p>