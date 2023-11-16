Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Drilling to rescue trapped workers to resume soon, say officials

Uttarkashi: Drilling to create a passage for 40 workers trapped in an under-construction tunnel that collapsed four days back will resume soon with a new heavy machine, which was flown in from Delhi, officials said here.

The 'American auger' machine was airlifted in parts by three IAF transport aircraft on Wednesday to replace the "failed" equipment which was being used earlier to create the passage. These were then brought from the Uttarakhand's Chinyalisaur airport, over 30 kilometres from the Silkyara tunnel on the Char Dham route, and assembled at the site.

Installation of the heavy equipment is almost complete and drilling will resume soon, the officials said. The process of installing the new machine began at 11 pm on Wednesday.

The labourers are safe, and oxygen, electricity, medicines, food items and water are being constantly supplied to them through pipes, they said.