Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue efforts continue on sixth day, foreign experts consulted

He said that the rescue efforts were hampered by the landslides resulting in falling of more rubble.

Sources said that the trapped labourers had been communicating with their family members and senior officials and that all of them were safe.

The officials said that one more heavy machine has been brought from Indore as a back up. Earlier two heavy machines had been brought from Delhi to speed up the removal of the debris and insert pipes inside collapsed parts of the tunnel.

A senior district official told DH over phone that the experts were in consultation with foreign experts on the rescue operation. ''Everything is being done to rescue the labourers,'' he added.

As many as 40 labourers from Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Assam were trapped after a portion of the tunnel which caved in on Sunday. The spot was 200 metres away from the entry of the tunnel toward Silkyara.

The tunnel, which was 4.5 kilometre long was being constructed from Silkyara to Dandalgaon on the Yamunotri National Highway under the Char Dham Road project. The tunnel would reduce the distance from Uttarkashi to Yamunotri by around 26 kilometres.