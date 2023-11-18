Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation on hold after snag in machine

Lucknow: Attempts to rescue 40 labourers who were trapped after the collapse of a portion of an under construction tunnel on the Yamunotri (origin of river Yamuna) National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district was halted after the machine being used for drilling developed snag on Friday evening.

The labourers have been trapped in the tunnel since November 12 and all attempts to rescue them have so far not succeeded.

According to the sources another machine has been brought to the spot and the work of drilling would commence very soon. Drilling was halted after a cracking sound from the machine, sources said.