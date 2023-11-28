Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: What is rat-hole mining & how does it work?

Rescuers at Silkyara tunnel have crossed the 50-metre mark and they need to dig through around 10 metres of rubble using rat-hole mining technique to bring out the 41 workers trapped there for the last 16 days.

While 12 rat-hole mining experts are involved in the horizontal excavation through the last 10 or 12-metre stretch of debris of the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel, let us find out what rat-hole mining is and how the process will be carried out.

Rat-hole mining is a controversial and hazardous procedure in which miners in small groups go down narrow burrows to excavate small quantities of coal.

The practice was prevalent in Meghalaya where pits were dug and miners went down the narrow pits that were usually wide enough for just one person. As they descended using bamboo ladders and ropes, coal was then extracted manually using tools such as pickaxes, shovels, and baskets.

However, rat hole mining posed significant safety hazards as the mines were unregulated and miners would go down the pit without any proper safety measure.

Therefore, the National Green Tribunal in 2014 banned the practice in Meghalaya owing to the rise in deaths and other tragedies.