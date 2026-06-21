Video | Uttarakhand cop collapses during workout at gym, dies

<p>A Special Operations Group (SOG) officer from Uttarakhand collapsed at a gym on Friday after he fell ill while he was exercising, officials said. </p><p>The officer was identified as 38-year-old Girish Bhatt, who resided in Banbasa. He was a serving member of the Champawat SOG, and originally hailed from the Pithoragarh district.</p>.Youth dies after returning home from gym in Karnataka's Davanagere.<p>Bhatt was exercising at a local gym when he suddenly felt unwell and collapsed. People at the gym rushed to help him, and took him to a private hospital in nearby Khatima, <em>India Today</em> reported. </p><p>Doctors declared him dead after examining him, and the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. He is survived by his wife and two sons.</p><p>The mishap took place days after a similar incident was reported in Karnataka's Davanagere, where Sushil Kumar, a bodybuilder, passed away due to a cardiac arrest while returning to his house after gym. </p><p>Bhatt's last rites were performed with full honours at Banbasa's Sharda Ghat cremation ground. The funeral was attended by residents, representatives of social and political organisations, and police officials to pay their final respects. </p><p><em>India Today </em>reported that Bhatt was known as one of Champawat SOG unit's most efficient and dedicated officers, and participated in various operations over the years. His colleagues remembered him as a dedicated officer who played an important role in maintaining law and order. </p>