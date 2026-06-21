Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Video | Uttarakhand cop collapses during workout at gym, dies

The officer was verified as 38-year-old Girish Bhatt, who resided in Banbasa. He was a serving member of the Champawat SOG.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 06:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2026, 06:16 IST
India NewsUttarakhandgym

Follow us on :

Follow Us