Who is Arnold Dix, underground expert aiding Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation?

The rescue operation to get 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel resumed again on Friday morning, a day after another snag halted the efforts.

The multi-agency rescue mission has been going on for 11 days since a stretch of the under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Char Dham route collapsed on November 12.

Apart from agencies including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited (THDCL) that have been entrusted with the rescue mission, International expert Arnold Dix has also reached the disaster site to review and help with the operation.

Arnold Dix is the president of the Geneva-based International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association. He is also a barrister, scientist and professor of engineering.