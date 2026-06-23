Why half a dozen Nihang Sikhs stationed themselves on the roof of Uttarakhand gurdwara

<p>The standoff involving Nihang Sikhs at Nagarasu Gurdwara in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttarakhand">Uttarakhand's </a>Rudraprayag district entered third day on Tuesday, as the police continued efforts to negotiate with them. </p><p>Police on Monday said that two Nihang Sikhs stationed on the roof of the gurdwara agreed to come down after discussions with the administration and police, while dialogue is continuing with the remaining Nihang Sikhs as well. </p><p><strong>What led to the standoff?</strong></p><p>Around half a dozen Nihang Sikhs climbed onto the roof of the Nagarasu Gurdwara, situated between Rudraprayag and Gauchar on the Badrinath Highway, on the evening of June 20. They allegedly blocked access to the roof while demanding the release of Nihang Sikhs arrested in connection with an incident that took place in Karnaprayag town of Uttarakhand on June 16.</p>.Uttarakhand: Ex-BJP MLA arrested over viral clip linked to Ankita Bhandari case.<p>During a minor dispute between Nihang Sikhs and locals in Karnaprayag market, some people were allegedly injured in a sword attack. A Nihang Sikh, Manpreet Singh, was also injured in the incident. Subsequently, four Nihang Sikhs, including Singh, were arrested in connection with the case.</p>.<p>The gurdwara, built a few years ago in Nagarasu, is used by Sikh devotees travelling to and from the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage.</p><p><strong>Police refutes hostage claims</strong></p><p>Eyewitnesses said that the Nihangs have been receiving food and other supplies while remaining on the roof. They also allegedly resorted to occasional stone-pelting to avoid being apprehended.</p><p>Gurdwara manager Sardar Beant Singh had claimed on Sunday that the Nihangs had held a person hostage for some time before later releasing him.</p><p>However, Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar said that much of the information being circulated on social media is misleading and baseless and refuted reports of a hostage situation at the gurdwara.</p><p>Tomar said that police and administrative officials are present to maintain law and order. She also termed reports regarding the deployment of military forces as completely false.</p>.<p>Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said that the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage is continuing peacefully and that prayers (ardas), community kitchen services (langar), and the movement of pilgrims inside the gurdwara are proceeding normally.</p>.<p><strong>FIR against unidentified persons</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons at Karnaprayag police station based on a complaint filed by the father of the injured Nihang Sikh Manpreet Singh. To ensure impartiality, investigations in both related cases have been transferred from Chamoli district to Haridwar district.</p>.<p>According to information provided by the state police headquarters, allegations made by various Sikh organisations regarding police conduct and behaviour in connection with the Karnaprayag incident have been assigned for investigation to Deputy Inspector General of Police Yashwant Singh, who has been asked to submit his report within two weeks. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>