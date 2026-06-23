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Homeindiauttarakhand

Why half a dozen Nihang Sikhs stationed themselves on the roof of Uttarakhand gurdwara

The gurdwara, built a few years ago in Nagarasu, is used by Sikh devotees travelling to and from the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 05:37 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 05:37 IST
India NewsUttarakhandGurdwaraNihang

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