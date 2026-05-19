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Vagdevi idol more important than Kohinoor: Bhojshala petitioners; seek its return from London

Petitioners from the Hindu side are now pressing for the return of the original idol kept at the British Museum in London and its reinstallation at Bhojshala.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 11:32 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 11:32 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshIndoreHigh CourtBhojshala

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