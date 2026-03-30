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Vaishnaw asks electronic industry to invest on design

His statement comes even as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has approved 29 applications under the scheme with a cumulative investment of Rs 7,104 crore.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 15:34 IST
India NewsAshwini Vaishnaw

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