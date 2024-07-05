'Vajpayee was persuaded to go with party line on Modi in 2002'

“At the end of the discussion, Vajpayee asked whether Modi would continue or be asked to resign. ‘Kya Narendra Modi rahega ki jayega?’ (Will Modi stay or go). However, a majority of members (8 out of 9) agreed with Advani and Naidu that Modi should be retained upon which Vajpayee wanted his dissent to be recorded,” the book says.

“Shaken by this development, Naidu, however, maintained his cool and used his common sense by saying that in the last 30 years under the leadership of Vajpayee and Advani, he was never taught how to record dissent. Vajpayee said, ‘theek hai, panchon ka nirnay hi sahi’ (alright, I will go with the decision) and did not record any official dissent,” it says.

The book also explains how Naidu stood with Modi when Advani was not in favour of projecting the then Gujarat Chief Minister as Prime Ministerial candidate.

“What mattered in Venkaiah Naidu’s mind was the winnability of the party. It was ironic that an ardent disciple of Advani like him was going all out in favour of Narendra Modi,” it adds.