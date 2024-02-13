Valentine's Day 2024: Forget Romeo and Juliet, here are 7 Indian tales that epitomise love

As Valentine’s Day dawns upon us, the world celebrates love in all its forms. While the tale of Romeo and Juliet is often heralded as the quintessential symbol of love, there exist myriad narratives across cultures that exude passion, sacrifice, and enduring affection.

In the Indian subcontinent, similarly, enchanting tales rivalling Shakespeare’s renowned romance abound. Here, we delve into some of the timeless sagas that have been passed down through generations, transcending time and captivating hearts.

Heer-Ranjha:

The saga of Heer-Ranjha is a testament to the power of love that knows no bounds. Heer, a beautiful girl from a wealthy family, falls for Ranjha, a poor but spirited lad. Despite societal barriers and familial opposition, their love blossoms in the lush fields of Punjab. Their journey is fraught with trials, including Heer's forced marriage to another man. Yet, their unwavering devotion and longing for each other ultimately lead to a tragic yet immortal union.

Anarkali-Salim:

In the grandeur of the Mughal era, the love story of Anarkali and Prince Salim (later Emperor Jahangir) unfolds against the backdrop of power and intrigue. Anarkali, a mesmerising dancer, captures the heart of Prince Salim, defying the norms of their rigid society. Their forbidden love incurs the wrath of Emperor Akbar, Salim's father, leading to Anarkali’s execution by walling her in. Despite facing insurmountable odds, their tale resonates as a testament to the enduring power of love in the face of adversity.

Shah Jahan-Mumtaz Mahal:

The iconic symbol of eternal love, the Taj Mahal stands as a monument to the undying affection between Emperor Shah Jahan and his beloved Mumtaz Mahal. Their union epitomised companionship and devotion, with Mumtaz Mahal being Shah Jahan's confidante and advisor. When Mumtaz Mahal passed away during childbirth, Shah Jahan immortalised their love by commissioning the breathtaking mausoleum that continues to captivate the world with its beauty.

Bajirao-Mastani:

Set during a tumultuous period in Maratha rule, the love story of Bajirao and Mastani defied societal norms and political intrigue. Bajirao, a renowned Maratha general, falls in love with Mastani, the daughter of Maharaja Chhatrasal and Ruhani Bai Begum, his Persian Muslim consort. Their love faces fierce opposition from Bajirao’s family and courtiers, yet they stand steadfast in their commitment to each other. Their tale is one of passion, loyalty, and sacrifice, immortalised in literature and cinema alike, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 movie dramatising their saga for the silver screen.

Mirza-Sahiban:

Originating in Punjab, the legend of Mirza-Sahiban is a saga of love, betrayal, and tragedy. Mirza, a skilled archer, and Sahiban, a beautiful village girl, are childhood sweethearts destined for each other. However, their love is tested when Sahiban’s brothers oppose their union. In a heart-wrenching twist, Sahiban is forced to betray Mirza, leading to a devastating end that echoes through the ages as a cautionary tale of love's fragility.

Sohni Mahiwal:

Sohni, a potter's daughter, and Mahiwal, a wealthy trader, are star-crossed lovers from Punjab. Their love flourishes despite societal divisions, as Sohni risks her life to swim across the river to meet Mahiwal, who awaits her on the other shore. However, tragedy strikes when Sohni's jealous sister-in-law replaces her earthen pot with an unbaked one, leading to Sohni's tragic demise as she drowns in the river while trying to reach Mahiwal.

Saasi Punnu:

In the folklore of Sindh, Saasi, a princess, falls in love with Punnu, a brave shepherd. Despite her royal status, Saasi chooses Punnu as her beloved. However, their love faces opposition from Saasi’s family, who seek to marry her off to a prince. Punnu is imprisoned and tortured, yet his love for Saasi remains unwavering. Eventually, upon his release, Punnu discovers that Saasi has died from grief, and he too succumbs to sorrow, demonstrating the depth of their eternal bond.

As we celebrate Valentine’s Day, let us not forget the enchanting love stories woven into the fabric of Indian folklore. These tales serve as timeless reminders of the depths of human emotion and the enduring power of love to conquer all obstacles, transcending the barriers of time, culture, and tradition.