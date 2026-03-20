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Vancouver-bound Air India plane returned to Delhi due to operational issue, says airline

Without providing specific details, Air India, in a statement on Friday, said the aircraft landed safely at the Delhi airport.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 12:29 IST
India NewsDelhiAir IndiaVancouver

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