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Vande Bharat passenger reports live worms in packaged curd; vendor fined, contract terminated after video goes viral

In its incident-cum-action taken report, IRCTC found that the curd packet was picked up from Patna, with a manufacturing date of March 9, 2026 and an expiry date of April 7, 2026.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:26 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:26 IST
India NewsViral videoVande BharatTrending

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