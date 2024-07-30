Vande Bharat staff mistakenly serves non-veg food to passenger, gets slapped

Sparks flew inside a Howrah to Ranchi Vande Bharat Express train on July 26, when an altercation broke out between a passenger and a staff. Things took a turn for the worse after a waiter working as part of the train staff reportedly served non-vegetarian food by mistake to a vegetarian passenger.

Overlooking the "non-vegetarian" symbol on the meal's package, the passenger proceeded to consume it. After completing his meal, the passenger realised that the food served to him was non-vegetarian. Enraged by this, the passenger allegedly slapped the waiter twice, as reported by The Indian Express.

Other passengers on board quickly took notice of the incident and confronted the man. In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, co-passengers inside the train can be seen asking the man to apologise to the waiter in front of the police.