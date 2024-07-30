Vande Bharat staff mistakenly serves non-veg food to passenger, gets slapped

Sparks flew inside a Howrah to Ranchi Vande Bharat Express train on July 26, when an altercation broke out between a passenger and a staff. Things took a turn for the worse after a waiter working as part of the train staff reportedly served non-vegetarian food by mistake to a vegetarian passenger.
Overlooking the "non-vegetarian" symbol on the meal's package, the passenger proceeded to consume it. After completing his meal, the passenger realised that the food served to him was non-vegetarian. Enraged by this, the passenger allegedly slapped the waiter twice, as reported by The Indian Express.
Other passengers on board quickly took notice of the incident and confronted the man. In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, co-passengers inside the train can be seen asking the man to apologise to the waiter in front of the police.
In another video, other passengers present in the train can be seen taking a stand against the man for allegedly getting physically violent with the waiter. “Kahan likha hua hai? (Where is it mentioned?),” the man is heard saying in the video, indicating the "non-vegetarian" symbol reportedly inscribed on the package of his meal. “Kyun mara isko? Itna umar ho gaya hai.. (Why would you slap him? Look at your age..),” a fellow passenger was heard saying, accusing the man of slapping the waiter.
Published 30 July 2024, 14:24 IST