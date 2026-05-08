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Vande Matram cannot be treated on par with national anthem: Asaduddin Owaisi

The nation does not run in the name of a god or goddess, and it does not belong to one god or goddess, he said.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 04:36 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 04:36 IST
India NewsAsaddudin OwaisiVande MataramJana Gana Mana

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