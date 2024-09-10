Varanasi, Mathura temple disputes, Waqf Bill discussed at VHP's judges' meet

He also posted pictures of the event on X and said, "On this occasion, retired judges, other jurists, senior lawyers and other eminent intellectuals were present in the August presence of Vishva Hindu Parishad president Alok Kumar."

Sources said it was an internal meeting organised by the VHP’s legal cell which discussed a range of issues including the disputes over Varanasi and Mathura temples, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, cow slaughter and religious conversion.