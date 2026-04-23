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Varying packaging colour, typos: How officials cracked down on fake Mounjaro injection racket

Officials carried out a raid on April 18 and seized fake Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injections worth Rs 70 lakh from a vehicle in Gurugram's DLF Phase 4.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 10:15 IST
India NewsChinaIndiagurugramDLF

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