Vast majority want Modi as PM again: Ajit Pawar

Pune: A vast majority of people of the country want Narendra Modi to be prime minister for a third term and everyone in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra is working towards this goal, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday.

Addressing a farmers' rally in Baramati here, Pawar said he was starting his campaign (for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls) from his "home ground". Pawar is the local MLA.

"You have always showered me with blessings and that is I am standing in front of you. You helped me become Pune district's guardian minister," he told the gathering.