Vastu expert arrested for scamming businessmen by claiming contacts in Assam govt

In September 2022, Bansal reportedly told the businessmen that he can help them to get a contract for supplying bulk goods for a welfare project by Assam Chief Minister, and promised them to get introduced to government officials who could help them get the contract.

Sabharwal's complaint said that Bansal introduced them to someone named Partha Bhardwaj, who claimed to be the principal secretary of the Matak Autonomous Council, a welfare council of the Matak community.

Sabharwal also alleged that Bansal arranged a meeting in Dibrugarh between the businessmen and Bhardwaj at the claimed office of the Matak Autonomous Council. The office reportedly had name plates like 'Assam government insignia', and 'government stationery'.

Sabharwal also said they were given an MoU and a letter of award for the supply of blankets, school bags, and mosquito nets with a total contract of Rs 110 crore.

Sabharwal alleged after they delivered goods worth Rs 63 crore but they were paid for just a fraction of it from a private account and not from any account associated with the autonomous council.

The complainant said that Bhardwaj admitted that he was not associated with the Assam government. Bansal has denied his own role in the alleged scam, the report said citing police officials.