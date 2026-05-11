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VB-G RAM G Act to come into force from July 1: All you need to know

The new law, referred to as the VB-G RAM G Act, provides for 125 days of guaranteed wage employment to rural households in a financial year.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 13:52 IST
India NewsMGNREGARural Development

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