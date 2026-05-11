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VB-G RAM G Act to come into force on July 1; revised wage rates notified

The national average wage has now increased from Rs 298.8 per day under MGNREGA to Rs 327.4 per day under VB-G RAM G, an average increase of Rs 28.6 per day.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 20:28 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 20:28 IST
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