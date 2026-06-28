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VB-G RAM G will guarantee only centralisation, financial stress on states: Congress

BJP-governed states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand have opposed the huge additional expenditure burden that is set to be levied on states, he said.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 06:19 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 06:19 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsJairam Ramesh

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