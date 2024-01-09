VBA joins I.N.D.I.A bloc as Congress, MVA agree on seat-sharing

New Delhi: After its negotiations with the RJD and the AAP, the Congress on Tuesday held talks with its allies in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh on seat sharing for the Lok Sabha elections and green-lighted the induction of the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) as an ally.

Sources said a decision was taken to accede to the demand for the inclusion of the VBA in Maharashtra at the meeting of the Congress’ National Alliance Committee with the Shiv Sena (UBT) the NCP. Both NCP and Sena have been insisting that VBA be included in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

After the nearly two-and-half-hour meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut told reporters that they discussed every single seat and there was agreement among them. However, he refused to reveal the number of seats each party would be contesting in.

“I want to assure everyone that we will fight elections together. We have no issues in seat sharing,” he said. Sena has been demanding 23 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra while the Congress has been eyeing around 20 seats.