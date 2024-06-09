Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops JEE-Advanced, scores highest ever marks

Explaining the criteria for inclusion in the rank list, a senior IIT Madras official said, "The aggregate marks will be calculated as the sum of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. The candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list." A total of 1,80,200 candidates appeared in both papers in IIT-JEE Advanced, of which 48,248, including 7,964 females, have qualified.