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'Veil of morality falls from face of the West': Priyanka Gandhi on US, Israel - Iran conflict

'Hatred, anger, violence and injustice never win', said Priyanka Gandhi that adding that courage ultimately prevails.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 04:54 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 04:54 IST
India NewsPriyanka GandhiWest AsiaMiddle East

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