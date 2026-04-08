<p>Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra</a> on Wednesday hit out at “western powers”, accusing them of using “despicable language” in their response to the Iran conflict. She said the global community is beginning to see through what she described as the West’s moral posturing.</p><p><br>“Hatred, anger, violence and injustice never win”, said Priyanka Gandhi that adding that courage ultimately prevails.</p><p><br>“Iranian men and women formed human chains around their country's resources while western powers spoke in a despicable language, heralding the 'end of a civilisation',” Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.</p>. <p>“The world is watching and understanding as the veil of morality falls from across the face of the West. Hatred, anger, violence and injustice never win. Courage always wins,” she said.</p><p><br>Her remarks came amid reports that Iranian authorities had urged citizens, particularly young people, to create human chains around key infrastructure such as power plants, ahead of US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump's</a> waring to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure. Footage in Iranian media showed crowds gathering outside electricity facilities, waving national flags and holding banners.</p><p><br>However, the United States has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, a proposal facilitated by Pakistan. The decision was announced by Trump about 90 minutes before his deadline was set to expire.</p>