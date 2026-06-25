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Venezuela twin earthquakes: PM Modi says India stands ready to extend all help

Back-to-back powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Venezuela on Wednesday evening, collapsing buildings and sending panicked residents into the streets.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 06:44 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 06:41 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiEarthquakeVenezuela

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