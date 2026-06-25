Venezuela twin earthquakes: PM Modi says India stands ready to extend all help

<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Thursday said India stands ready to extend all help after Venezuela was hit by powerful earthquakes. </p><p>Taking to his official X handle, Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones."</p>.After back-to-back earthquakes, Venezuela declares state of emergency; several feared dead as buildings collapse .<p>He further added, "We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance."</p><p>Back-to-back powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Venezuela on Wednesday evening, collapsing buildings and sending panicked residents into the streets.</p><p>Venezuela's interim leader declared a state of emergency as the earthquakes caused buildings in the capital Caracas to crumble and forced the closure of the country's main airport.</p>