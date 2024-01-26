Venkaiah Naidu, Vyjayantimala, K Chiranjeevi & Foxconn's Liu among others to be conferred with Padma awards

Country's first woman Supreme Court judge Justice M Fathima Beevi (late) and former UP Governor and BJP leader Ram Naik were also among the Padma Bhushan winners.

Among the Padma Shri winners are seven sportspersons and coaches, including tennis star Rohan Bopanna, squash player Joshna Chinapa and hockey coach Harbinder Singh.

Besides Cama and Vyas who won Padma Bhushan, veteran Hindi journalist Surendra Kishore won Padma Shri. Punjabi film and theatre actor Nirmal Rishi and Punjabi theatre Pran Sabharwal was another Padma Shri winner.

Yoga practitioners Charlotte Chopin and Kiran Vyas, who are based in France, were separately chosen for Padma Shri awards besides Ayurveda practitioners Manohar Krishana Dole and Dayal Mavjibhai Parmar.

Besides Jindal and Bopanna, seven more from Karnataka were chosen for Padma awards. Prema Dhanraj, Anupama Hosekere, Sridhar M Krishnamurthy, KS Rajanna, Chandrashekar Rajannachar, Somanna and Shashi Soni won Padma Shri.

Gopinath Swain, who hails from Odisha's Ganjam and a renowned Krishna Leela singer, is the oldest among the unsung heroes at 105 years followed by Chopin, who is 100 years.

India's first female elephant mahout who overcame stereotypes to create a space for herself in a traditionally male-dominated field, Parbati Baruah was also chosen for Padma Shri, as she "stood out for her commitment towards mitigating human-elephant conflict with help of application of scientific practices".