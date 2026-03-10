<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uniform-civil-code-only-way-to-ensure-equal-rights-for-women-supreme-court-3926504">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday junked a PIL filed by a Ludhiana-based cloth trader after he admitted to using artificial intelligence tools to draft the petition and could not explain the complex legal terms used in it.</p><p>"'Jao, Ludhiana mein 2-3 aur sweater becho... Jin logo ka kaam hai aisi petition file karna, woh nuksaan kardengay apka costs lagwa ke' (Go and sell 2-3 more sweaters in Ludhiana... If you continue filing such petitions through others, they will end up having costs imposed upon you)," Chief Justice Surya Kant said while dismissing the PIL.</p><p>The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and R Mahadevan, became suspicious when Rajnish Sidhu, a hosiery trader with a Class 12 education, stood up to argue his plea regarding the PM CARES Fund.</p><p>The moment Sidhu started his arguments by reading from the written text, the CJI began questioning his educational and other backgrounds.</p><p>When the petitioner said that he did not file any petition in the past and directly came to the top court to file his first plea, the CJI sarcastically said, "'Bada bahaduri ka kaam kiya, seedha Ludhiana se chalke aagaye' (Very brave of you to come straight from Ludhiana to the Supreme Court)."</p><p>"I will take your English exam right here," the CJI said, adding, "If you manage to score even 30 per cent, I will believe you drafted this plea."</p><p>The moment of truth came when the CJI asked Sidhu to explain "Fiduciary Risk of Corporate Donors", a term used in the PIL.</p>.'Disturbing rise in petitions being drafted with AI tools': Supreme Court expresses concerns.<p>A stumped Sidhu was unable to define the term and tried to read from his notes.</p><p>"Mr Sidhu, this has been written and given to you by some advocate. You are just reading the script," the CJI interjected and warned that he would order an investigation by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.</p><p>The petitioner then took the name of a typist working on the apex court premises as the person who initially helped him draft the PIL.</p><p>"The typist was very helpful... I gifted him four jackets. He was asking for Rs 1,000 per hour," Sidhu said, adding, "But I have not used his petition and drafted my own."</p><p>Eventually, he admitted to using three to four artificial intelligence (AI) tools to draft the petition because he could not afford a lawyer.</p><p>The bench trashed the PIL with the warning that any such attempt in future will invite penal and financial consequences.</p><p>On Monday, the CJI-led bench trashed five "frivolous" PILs filed by a single lawyer, including one seeking a scientific study on whether onion and garlic contained "tamasic" (negative) energy, and asked if he drafted them in the middle of the night.</p>