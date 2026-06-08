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Very sad & sorry, but LPG price hike inevitable due to global crisis: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

The price of domestic cooking gas LPG has been raised by Rs 29 per cylinder as state-owned fuel retailers continue to grapple with elevated global energy costs.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 04:13 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 04:13 IST
India NewsPralhad JoshiLPGcylinder

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