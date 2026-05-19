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'Very sensitive issue': Supreme Court warns of Fukushima-like nuclear disaster, questions liability cap

The court cited the 2011 Fukushima disaster, arguing that damages from a major nuclear incident in India could run into hundreds of times that amount.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 15:06 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 15:06 IST
JapanIndiaSupreme CourtNuclear energyFukushima

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