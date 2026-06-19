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'Very tough cookie': US President Trump names PM Modi among leaders he admires

Trump also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping by calling him 'all business'.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 12:52 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 12:52 IST
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiXi JinpingDonald Trump

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