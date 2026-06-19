'Very tough cookie': US President Trump names PM Modi among leaders he admires

<p>US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/trump-says-he-had-good-meeting-with-pm-modi-working-on-trade-deals-4042772">met in France</a> on Wednesday (June 17, 2026) on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Reportedly, Trump has called Modi "a very tough cookie" and one of the world leaders he admires the most. He also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as 'all business'. </p><p>The remarks came after Trump being asked which global leaders he admired the most in an interview with <em>Axios</em>.</p>.'Safety of Indian seafarers of utmost importance': PM Modi tells Trump during G7 meet.<p>"Trump named China's Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi as the world leaders he most admires, praising Xi as 'all business; and Modi 'a very tough cookie', <em>Axios</em> reported.</p><p>Trump's latest comments on Modi is an addition to his recent complimentary remarks he made about Modi where he called Modi a "tough negotiator," and said he will be going to India "sometime in the future."</p>.PM Modi, Trump direct officials to swiftly finalise trade pact: Foreign Secretary Misri.<p>He further had complimented Modi as the "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/most-beautiful-looking-man-like-an-angel-but-hes-tough-donald-trump-has-nothing-but-praises-for-pm-modi-4042695">most beautiful-looking man</a>". </p><p>"Have a look at this man. I'll give you a lesson. He's the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice, like an angel. But actually, he's tough...he is a killer...But he looks so good. So he gets you by surprise. But there are a few people like this.People say he's such a nice man. I said he's very tough. He's a tough trader, and he loves the Indian people, but he also loves the USA. We had 'Howdy Modi' in Houston," he added.</p><p>Moreover, the US President also spoke about his influence on world affairs following the US-Iran peace deal and his relationship with several world leaders, as per the report.</p>