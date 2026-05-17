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Vessel carrying 20,000 tonnes of LPG crosses Strait of Hormuz, arrives at Kandla Port in Gujarat

The MV SYMI, which departed from Qatar, docked at the port around 11:30 pm on Saturday after crossing the strategic waterway on May 13, the Shipping Ministry officials said here on Sunday.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 14:56 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 14:56 IST
India NewsWest Asia

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