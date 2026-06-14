Vessel with Indian crew involved in incident off Oman coast

<p>Dubai: Amid heightened tensions in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west%20asia">Gulf region</a>, the Embassy of India in Muscat on Sunday said it has learnt of an incident involving a vessel with 14 Indian crew members off the coast of Oman.</p>.<p>The Indian mission did not share any details about the nature of the incident.</p>.<p>Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oman">Omani </a>authorities and vessels in vicinity of the incident, it said in a post on X.</p>.Day after US missile strike on ship kills 3 Indians, 20 seafarers narrowly escape in another attack in Strait of Hormuz.<p>“The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew,” the mission said.</p>.<p>The Oman coast witnessed tensions last week as three vessels with Indian crew members came under US attack in the region. One of them killed three seafarers. </p>