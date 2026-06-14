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Vessel with Indian crew involved in incident off Oman coast

The Oman coast witnessed tensions last week as three vessels with Indian crew members came under US attack in the region.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsIranOmanwarStrait of HormuzShipping

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