Home

Veteran cartoonist Ajit Ninan passes away

Last Updated 08 September 2023, 18:07 IST

Follow Us

Veteran cartoonist Ajit Ninan passed away due to cardiac arrest at his flat in the city on Friday morning. He was 68.

Ajit is survived by his wife, two daughters and two grandchildren. The final rites will be conducted at the crematorium near the foot of Chamundi Hill on Sunday at around 1 pm.

Born in Hyderabad, Ninan did MA in Political Science in Chennai. He worked as a cartoonist in India Today Group, Outlook, Times of India and other publications. He was well-known for his comic strip, ‘Detective Moochhwala’, in India Today’s ‘Target’ magazine among others.

Ninan, who had moved from Delhi, had settled in an apartment complex on KRS Road, near Ring Road, in the city.

(Published 08 September 2023, 18:07 IST)
