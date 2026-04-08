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Veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai passes away at 94

She will be cremated at the graveyard in Nizamuddin around 5 pm.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 04:23 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 04:23 IST
India NewsCongressDeath

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