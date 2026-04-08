<p>New Delhi: Veteran <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>leader and former Union minister Mohsina Kidwai passed away on Wednesday, her family said. She was 94.</p>.<p>Kidwai passed away at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/noida">Noida's </a>Metro Hospital early in the morning. She was suffering from age-related ailments, her son-in-law Razi Ur Rehman Kidwai said.</p>.<p>She will be cremated at the graveyard in Nizamuddin around 5 pm, he said.</p>.Karnataka: Congress terms fuel crisis Centre’s ‘economic exploitation’ of working class.<p>Kidwai is a former Union minister who held important portfolios in the Rajiv Gandhi government. She has been a member of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha at various points in time.</p>.<p>Kidwai has also served as a member of the Congress Working Committee and the party's Central Election Committee in the past. </p>