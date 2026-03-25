<p>New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonia-gandhi">Sonia Gandhi</a>, who is admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, is stable and under medical supervision, as per the doctors.</p>.<p>She was admitted at around 10:22 pm on Tuesday, according to hospital authorities.</p>.<p>"Her condition remains stable and a team of doctors is closely monitoring her health", said Chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop.</p>.'Noted your concerns; extend my greetings on eve of Ugadi': Sonia Gandhi's brief reply to Deve Gowda.<p>Doctors are conducting further examinations to check for a possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract, and antibiotics have been administered as part of the treatment, the hospital said.</p>.<p>Sources had earlier said that Gandhi was unwell, possibly due to the weather change, and was admitted for observation.</p>.<p>They said there is no cause for concern and her condition is not serious. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>