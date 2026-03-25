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Veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi stable, under observation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Doctors are conducting further examinations to check for a possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract, and antibiotics have been administered as part of the treatment, the hospital said.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsCongressSonia Gandhi

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