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Veteran parliamentary K S Somashekhar takes charge as Rajya Sabha secretary

Somashekhar also served in senior capacities in the Karnataka government and represented India in international parliamentary forums.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 14:01 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaIndia PoliticsC P Radhakrishnan

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