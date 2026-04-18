<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-p-radhakrishnan">Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan</a> has appointed K S Somashekhar as secretary in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> Secretariat with effect from Saturday.</p>.<p>He has held several positions, including additional secretary, joint secretary and director in the secretariat, with extensive experience in parliamentary interpretation, administration and committee work. He had joined in 1993.</p>.Chanchal Kumar appointed as new secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.<p>Somashekhar also served in senior capacities in the Karnataka government and represented India in international parliamentary forums.</p>.<p>He has undergone specialised training in parliamentary practices in the United Kingdom and the European Union, and also participated in Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meetings in Geneva, according to a statement from the Rajya Sabha secretariat.MJ</p>