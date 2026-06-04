Veteran producer & former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pahlajnihalani">Pahlaj Nihalani</a>, the veteran Indian film producer and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), passed away in Mumbai on June 4, Thursday. He was 76.</p><p>Family sources confirming this said that he breathed his last in Mumbai following age-related issues. This news has sent a wave of grief through the film industry, with condolences pouring in from filmmakers, producers, directors and trade experts.</p>.<p>Born on January 10, 1950, Nihalani was one of the influential and celebrated personalities in showbiz. He remained active throughout the 1980s and 1990s and is widely respected as a producer with a knack for commercial cinema. His works specializes in high-octane action, family dramas and mass blockbusters.</p><p>Nihalani entered the world of glitz and glamour as a producer in 1982 with the film <em>Haathkadi</em>. Nihalani played an instrumental role in launching the career of Govinda with the hit film <em>Ilzaam</em> (1986).</p>.<p>It was no looking back for them as the duo went on to create a highly successful creative partnership, delivering cult classics like <em>Shola Aur Shabnam</em> (1992) and the iconic comedy <em>Aankhen</em> (1993), which remains as one of the highest-grossing films of the decade.</p><p>In January 2015, Nihalani took charge as the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification. His tenure, which lasted until August 2017, became one of the most heavily scrutinized and polarizing chapters in the history of Indian cinema censorship.</p>.<p>During his tenure, Nihalani frequently clashed with contemporary directors over what he deemed unnecessary vulgarity, explicit language and politically sensitive topics.</p><p>Even in his later years, Nihalani remained actively associated with the craft. He regularly voiced his opinions, which made headlines. He was one of the producers who frequently criticized rising actor entourages, vanity costs and the fading power of the independent producer. </p><p>Pahlaj Nihalani is survived by his wife, Nita Nihalani, and his three sons. Details regarding his final rites are expected to be announced by the family later today.</p>