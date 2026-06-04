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Veteran producer & former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76

This news has sent a wave of grief through the film industry, with condolences pouring in from filmmakers, producers, directors and trade experts.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 06:37 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 06:37 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsBollywood newsCBFCTrendingPahlaj NihalaniFilmyzilla

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