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Veteran sports journalist S Thyagarajan dies at 85

Thyagarajan served 'The Hindu' newspaper from 1962 to 2013 before his retirement.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:10 IST
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