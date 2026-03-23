<p>Chennai: Veteran Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sports-journalist">sports</a> journalist S Thyagarajan, who carved a niche for himself with his extensive coverage of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hockey">hockey</a>, died here on Monday after battling age-related ailments. He was 85.</p>.<p>Thyagarajan, who covered six <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/olympics">Olympics</a> and nine <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asian-games">Asian Games</a>, served 'The Hindu' newspaper from 1962 to 2013 before his retirement. He started his career with 'The Indian Express' in 1961.</p>.<p>"S. Thyagarajan, veteran sports correspondent and doyen of hockey writing, who worked with The Hindu for many decades, passed away," 'the Hindu's sports editor K C Vijaya Kumar posted on 'X'.</p>.<p>Thyagarajan also served on the media and communications-related committees of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/international-hockey-federation">International Hockey Federation (</a>FIH) and the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) during his journalistic career.</p>.<p>He was a former president of both the Sports Journalist Federation of India and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Sports Journalists Association.</p>