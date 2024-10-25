Home
VHP Margdarshak Mandal's 2-day meeting begins, 'ghar wapsi' key agenda for discussion

More than 150 seers from various 12 'prants' in northern region, including Rajasthan, Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana , Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, have come to participate.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 20:01 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 20:01 IST
India NewsVHP

