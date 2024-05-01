Vice Admiral K Swaminathan assumes charge as vice chief of Navy

New Delhi: Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, known for his expertise in communication and electronic warfare, on Wednesday assumed charge as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff.

He was serving as Chief of Personnel at the naval headquarters in his previous assignment.

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who took charge as the 26th Chief of the Naval Staff on Tuesday, was serving as the Vice Chief of the force.

After taking charge as the Vice Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Swaminathan paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial.

In his illustrious career, he commanded missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash, the missile corvette INS Kulish, guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

The Vice Admiral was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987 and is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare.