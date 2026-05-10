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Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan named chief of Western Naval Command

Vatsayan, currently serving as the vice chief of the Naval Staff, will succeed Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan at the operationally crucial command.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 16:29 IST
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